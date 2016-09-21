JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: US stocks open higher



Published: Wed, September 21, 2016 @ 10:29 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in energy and materials companies.

Crude oil prices rose 2 percent early Wednesday, sending energy stocks higher.

FedEx and Adobe each jumped 6 percent after reporting earnings that came in ahead of expectations.

Later Wednesday the Federal Reserve will release its latest decision on interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 85 points, or 0.5 percent, to 18,215.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 10 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,149. The Nasdaq composite climbed 25 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,267.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.70 percent.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes