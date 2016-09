BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BRITT, CHARLES 6/21/1978 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

COFIELD, EMANUEL GILBRAN JR 8/1/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Breaking and Entering



DALTON, EVERETT 9/9/1980 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Resisting Arrest



EDMONDS, JESSICA L 8/18/1988 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



GLENN, JERRY L JR 3/16/1987 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Trafficking in Drugs

HUDACH, RONALD III 10/21/1986 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs

HUTCHISON, RICHARD 8/24/1986 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

LUCAS, MELISSA ANN 2/4/1975 MILTON POLICE DEPT. Disrupting Public Service

REID, MARCEL A 3/6/1977 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Parole Violation



RIDDLE, ANTHONY L 3/2/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

SARNELLI, AMY L 2/10/1977 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



SCOTT, MARK 6/28/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

VOLINCHAK, SARA BETH 4/17/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer



WILSON, TINA 3/29/1972 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BEESON, JOHN ANDREW 8/17/1969 3/10/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BONILLA, CARLOS LUIS III 10/7/1997 9/18/2016 TIME SERVED



BROWN, DANTHONY 6/5/1993 9/20/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



BUXTON, CORY MICHAEL 6/15/1984 9/8/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CARLSON, ERIK ANDRES 10/5/1987 9/20/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



CARNAHAN, RYAN S 9/4/1984 9/21/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



CASEY, NICHOLE 9/30/1980 9/20/2016 CR4 SUMMONS

COLVIN, DEWAYLYN C 8/5/1981 6/14/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CRUMM, JAMES EARNEST SR 12/10/1952 9/16/2016 RELEASED



DAVIDUK, JEREMY 8/6/1984 9/15/2016 TIME SERVED



DENNIS, FREDRICK SCOTT 10/16/1993 7/16/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



DOW, QWON DAVEIL JR 10/22/1995 9/15/2016 BONDED OUT



GOOD, ALEAH A 3/14/1992 8/30/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



GREGORY, VICTORIA 7/13/1982 9/20/2016 BONDED OUT



GRZEJKA, THEODORE P 4/27/1985 9/17/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



HUTCHINSON, KYLE ANTHONY 6/14/1986 9/10/2016 BONDED OUT

JACKSON, SUMMER ELETTE 6/21/1985 9/17/2016 BONDED OUT

KAY II, GERALD W 9/4/1974 9/18/2016 BONDED OUT



KISH, JOHN 9/24/1967 1/22/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



KOLESAR, JOSEPH NICHOLAS 12/19/1996 9/17/2016 BONDED OUT



MCMULLIN, SURGEO D 3/24/1989 9/16/2016 BONDED OUT

MYERS, JONATHAN EVERTT 2/7/1990 9/20/2016 BONDED OUT



PARAMORE, DEANTE J 6/2/1989 9/19/2016 BONDED OUT

PARKER, MICAIAH A 10/10/1990 9/16/2016 TIME SERVED

POWELL, LENARD ELLSWORTH 8/4/1986 9/17/2016 BONDED OUT



PRICE, DERRICK ANTRONE 11/24/1978 9/20/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

REED, RONTELLI ORLANDO JR 8/12/1997 9/12/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

ROLLINS, SHAMEIKA 5/7/1983 9/15/2016 BONDED OUT



STANKO, ROBERT WILLIAM 11/16/1972 9/20/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



TARVER, VINCENT DWAYNE 7/10/1982 3/8/2016 TIME SERVED



TATE, LESLIE JAMES JR 9/21/1986 9/15/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WEBSTER, FOREST LINN 5/7/1961 7/24/2016 RELEASED



WESTFALL, CLAIDE RAYMOND 11/28/1966 8/3/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

WILLIAMS, JAMES GORDON 2/14/1974 8/22/2016 TIME SERVED



WILLIAMS, JOSHUA ALLEN 10/3/1985 9/16/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WILLIAMS, NICHOLE MARIA 2/2/1970 9/20/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



WILLIAMS, TEARA 8/29/1986 9/20/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

WILLIAMS, TERRANCE L. 4/23/1976 6/22/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY