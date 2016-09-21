JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Groups see link between student performance and economic status



Published: Wed, September 21, 2016 @ 10:16 a.m.

COLUMBUS — There’s a link between students’ performance and socioeconomic status, according to a study commissioned by three Ohio education organizations.

The Ohio School Boards Association, Ohio Association of School Business Officials and the Buckeye Association of School Administrators commissioned the report through the Ohio Educations Policy Institute.

“Our organizations want to work with our members to improved school district report cards and solve problems, but what we do not want to lose in the recent confusion over report card results is the continuing performance gap we see between students in low-wealth districts and those in higher wealth districts,” Damon Asbury, OSBA’s director of legislative services, said in a news release.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes