COLUMBUS — There’s a link between students’ performance and socioeconomic status, according to a study commissioned by three Ohio education organizations.

The Ohio School Boards Association, Ohio Association of School Business Officials and the Buckeye Association of School Administrators commissioned the report through the Ohio Educations Policy Institute.

“Our organizations want to work with our members to improved school district report cards and solve problems, but what we do not want to lose in the recent confusion over report card results is the continuing performance gap we see between students in low-wealth districts and those in higher wealth districts,” Damon Asbury, OSBA’s director of legislative services, said in a news release.