HUBBARD

The collection of homemade Little Dresses for Haiti will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road.

In the last four years 3,000 sundresses plus peanut butter, sheets and crocheted baby items have been sent. Shipping and distribution is done by Lifeline Missions headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

Free sewing classes also will begin that day with all materials furnished to make a sundress. Sessions are at 10 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday. Participants are welcome from 12 years and older, male and female. Avis Mathews-Grove is coordinator, call 330-534-7629.

Another ladies’ group meets Monday mornings at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Wick Ave., Youngstown, to sew sundresses. Participants may take a lunch. Stella Pittman is coordinator.

Experienced seamstresses are welcome to assist as teachers. Participants may take machines and supplies.