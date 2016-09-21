A 1991 Canfield High School graduate and bicycle-safety advocate is fighting for her life in a Montana hospital after being hit by a car on a cross-country ride.

Shelli Snyder, 43, who grew up in the Mahoning Valley and recently lived in Cleveland, is in a medically induced coma at Kalispell Regional Medical Center, according to friends.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for medical expenses says Snyder was struck from behind by a vehicle going 60 mph, fracturing her skull and injuring her arm, leg and hip.

Sgt. David Baggs, with the Montana State Highway Patrol post in Kalispell, said the accident happened about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 2, a rural road near West Glacier, just outside Glacier National Park.

He confirmed the driver remained at the scene but said the accident is under investigation.

Jacob VanSickle, a friend and executive director of Bike Cleveland, said the coma was induced to relieve brain swelling, and that Snyder is on a ventilator. As of late Wednesday, she was in critical but stable condition, he said.

