Browns rookie WR breaks hand in practice



Published: Wed, September 21, 2016 @ 8:27 p.m.

BEREA — Browns rookie wide receiver Corey Coleman broke his hand during practice Wednesday, another major blow to the struggling team.

Coleman’s injury comes on the heels of the Browns losing starting quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Josh McCown in the first two weeks this season.

They also lost starting center Cam Erving with a bruised lung and promising rookie defensive end Carl Nassib with a broken hand in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore.

Coleman scored two touchdowns against the Ravens and was finally looking like a big-time playmaker the Browns envisioned he could be when they drafted him in the first round.

There’s no immediate word from the team on how long he will be out.

The former Baylor star has seven catches for 173 yards in two games.

Visit Vindy.com and read Thursday's Vindicator sports section for more on this story.

