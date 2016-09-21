JOBS
Allegiant to move flights from Akron to Cleveland



Published: Wed, September 21, 2016 @ 9:24 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Western Reserve Port Authority received some good news this morning regarding its longtime air carrier, Allegiant.

The airline told Dan Dickten, aviation director at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport, that the flights it has at the Akron Canton Regional Airport will move to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in February.

Those flights being another 20 miles away from Youngstown should help boost Allegiant flights in Youngstown, Dickten said.

