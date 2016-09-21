CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union urged Charlotte police to release any footage from body or dashboard cameras of a fatal shooting this week.

The ACLU noted that a new North Carolina law restricting release of such footage doesn't take effect until Oct. 1. That new law says footage from police body or dashboard cameras can't be released publicly without a court order.

Karen Anderson, executive director of the ACLU of North Carolina, issued a statement that said the Charlotte police department should release any footage in the interest of transparency.

Charlotte's police chief has said the officer who shot Keith Lamont Scott was not wearing a body camera, but chief Kerr Putney also says he cannot release body camera and dashboard camera video from other officers because of the ongoing investigation.