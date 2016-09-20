YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the city schools’ academic distress commission expect to approve by December a district strategic plan submitted by CEO Krish Mohip.

The commission’s meeting Tuesday marked the first one since Mohip submitted the plan Sept. 6. A few more are expected before the commission’s vote to approve or reject it.

The plan is a framework aimed at improving academic achievement in the long-struggling school district and goals and strategies can be added as the process goes on.

“The plan is a living document,” said Brian Benyo, commission chairman.

ADC members requested more detail on how Mohip planned to achieve some of the goals and objectives included in the plan.

Mohip will revise the draft plan and resubmit it to the commission. The commission will then schedule another meeting to review that draft and provide additional feedback. That’s to occur within 45 days.

Read more of the story in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.