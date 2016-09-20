YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the city schools academic distress commission want to see a district staffing plan, less emphasis on testing and an evaluation of programs and schools in the district's strategic plan.

Commission members are offering feedback this afternoon to CEO Krish Mohip regarding the plan he submitted earlier this month.

Brian Benyo, commission chairman, believes the plan should include a staffing proposal.

The plan should put "the right people in the right places," Benyo said.

He'd also like to see budget information as part of that staffing plan.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com