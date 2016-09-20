JOBS
West Virginia lawmakers wrap quick session on flood relief



Published: Tue, September 20, 2016 @ 11:46 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers have finished a brief session addressing recovery costs from deadly floods in June.

The Senate adjourned Tuesday after confirming gubernatorial appointments. The House of Delegates adjourned Monday.

Senators unanimously approved a bill Monday allocating $85 million for flood costs. The House had approved the legislation Sunday, the first day of the session called by Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.

The bill includes $55 million from the Rainy Day Fund.

Tomblin’s administration estimates $339.8 million in flood recovery costs, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency covering 75 or 90 percent.

Tomblin is also asking President Barack Obama for an additional $310 million in a congressional bill to fuel West Virginia’s long-term economic recovery and community rebuilding.

The June 23 floods killed 23 people and damaged homes, businesses and infrastructure.

