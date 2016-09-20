WARREN — A man, 31, of Niles, suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot twice while walking on Hamilton Street Southwest late Monday.

The man was shot in the arm and shoulder, rupturing an artery, police said. He was flown by helicopter from ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

The man did not provide information on a suspect or vehicle. Security video from the hospital described a Ford Expedition that dropped off the victim at the hospital and sped away.

His girlfriend said she awoke at about 11:15 p.m. to the sound of gunshots and saw her boyfriend rush in and back out.