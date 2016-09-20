YOUNGSTOWN — A 46-year-old homeless woman faces a felonious assault charge for allegedly hitting a man she met on a Greyhound bus in the head with a vodka bottle at the Western Reserve Transit Authority bus station, according to a police report.
Police charged Nicole M. Williams of Maryland about 9 p.m. Monday with the felony. She was being held in the Mahoning County jail pending arraignment.
