Vodka bottle bashing on bus leads to charges



Published: Tue, September 20, 2016 @ 11:45 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 46-year-old homeless woman faces a felonious assault charge for allegedly hitting a man she met on a Greyhound bus in the head with a vodka bottle at the Western Reserve Transit Authority bus station, according to a police report.

Police charged Nicole M. Williams of Maryland about 9 p.m. Monday with the felony. She was being held in the Mahoning County jail pending arraignment.

For the complete story, read Wednesday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com

