YOUNGSTOWN

A man believed by police to be in his 20s was shot and killed at about 5:30 p.m. today inside a house in the 1500 block of Kensington Avenue at the intersection of Tacoma Avenue on the North Side.

If the coroner rules the death a homicide, it would be the 15th in Youngstown this year, the same number of homicides in the city by this time in 2015.

Police Capt. Brad Blackburn, chief of detectives, said the name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The victim was shot inside the house, but Blackburn would not discuss the nature of the wound or if there were multiple wounds or multiple shots fired. Neither did he reveal the type of weapon used. He said it was not a drive-by shooting.

Blackburn said police had no suspects as of late tonight, but they were to question two witnesses believed to have information about the shooting.

