Suspect in Youngstown homicide returned here from Pa.



Published: Tue, September 20, 2016 @ 12:56 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Derrick Reber, 19, of Boardman, who fled to Pittsburgh after his purported involvement in a homicide, is in the Mahoning County jail after being returned here.

Reber was captured in Pittsburgh a day after he – along with Vincent Reber, 21, and Lorenzo Hilton, 26, also of Boardman – are accused in a Sept. 5 homicide on Belden Avenue in Youngstown. He was returned to Youngstown on Monday, according to a sheriff’s employee at the jail.

A county grand jury indicted the three last week on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary with firearm and repeat violent-offender specifications.

