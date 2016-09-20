STRUTHERS — A city man received two-months' probation for following a group of children around with a gun while making threats and using racial slurs last year.

A visiting judge sentenced Gust Mamounis today in Struthers Municipal Court. Mamounis’ sentence includes mandatory mental-health treatment, a prohibition against carrying firearms and a prohibition against contact with the victims.

Mamounis pleaded no contest to reduced fourth-degree misdemeanor charges of misconduct in an emergency. The judge found him guilty of those charges and dismissed one of the aggravated-menacing charges.

