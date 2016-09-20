YOUNGSTOWN — Several community organizations are teaming up for the sixth Nonviolence Parade and Rally set for 3 p.m. Oct. 2.

Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, City of Youngstown, Youngstown City Schools, CIRV, Youngstown State University’s Africana Studies Department and YSU’s Office of Student Diversity Programs working together on the event. The parade will kick off Ohio Nonviolence Week, Oct. 2 through Oct. 8, 2016.

The parade will begin at the corner of Wick Avenue and Wood Street and proceed downtown to the Covelli Center for the rally.

The purpose of the parade is to make members of the community pause and think about the need for all of us to work for nonviolence in our community. In the words of Congressman John Lewis, an icon of the Civil Rights Movement, “If not us, then who? If not now, then when?”

The parade is open to all, including nonprofit organizations, youth groups, athletic teams, churches, neighborhood block watches as well as businesses and government officials.

There will be awards for the group with the best banner and the group with the best float that carry out the theme of “Nonviolence and peace.” A trophy will be given for the best overall presentation of peace and nonviolence. There is no fee to participate in the parade.