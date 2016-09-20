JOBS
Radiothon will feature Chalk the Walk event



Published: Tue, September 20, 2016 @ 8:23 a.m.

BOARDMAN

Opening day of the Miracles and Promises Radiothon to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley will include a Chalk the Walk event featuring patient families sharing their hospital experiences through chalk artwork on the Beeghly Campus, 6505 Market St., Building D entranceway.

The radiothon will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and will be broadcast live on Mix 98.9 and 570 WKBN. The broadcast will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Parent Advisory Council, comprised of families who have received care at Akron Children’s, coordinated the event, which also includes summer treats, children’s activities and local artist and Youngstown State University art professor Dragna Crnjak creating a chalk mural.

