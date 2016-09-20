JOBS
Portage County man found guilty of impregnating Trumbull County girl



Published: Tue, September 20, 2016 @ 6:22 p.m.

WARREN — A Portage County man pleaded guilty today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to impregnating a 14-year-old Trumbull girl.

The girl has since delivered the child. The Warren Police Department investigated the allegations.

Anthony Golden, 21, of Wayland Road, Diamond, could get up to 18 months in prison when he is sentenced by Judge Andrew Logan in about four weeks after the county’s Adult Probation Department conducts a pre-sentence investigation.

Golden pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Diane Barber, assistant county prosecutor, said DNA evidence proves Golden is the father.

