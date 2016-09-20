JOBS
Police: Fla. woman threw boiling water on boyfriend, baby



Published: Tue, September 20, 2016 @ 1:49 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a woman in Florida threw boiling water on her 2-month-old son's father as he lay on a bed with the newborn.

Gainesville police officers said today in a report that the baby suffered second- and third-degree burns to his chest and arm. The burns make up about 5 percent of his body.

The baby's father, Winsky Perpignan, had second- and third-degree burns over his face, neck, chest and arm, or about 20 percent of his body.

The baby's mother, 22-year-old Yva Monord, faces charges of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated child abuse.

The report says Monord and Perpignan had an "off-and-on" relationship and that Monrod told investigators she was frustrated over "infidelity issues."

