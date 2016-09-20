NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Pitt has released a statement on his divorce filing from Angelina Jolie Pitt, pleading with the press to stay away from his children.

"I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time," Pitt said in a statement to People magazine.

Jolie Pitt filed divorce papers Monday in Los Angeles. Though together for 12 years, Pitt and Jolie Pitt only wed in August 2014. They have six children.