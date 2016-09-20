ELLSWORTH — A 20-year-old sanitation worker died today after he was hit by a tractor-trailer at 9 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Trevor Dotson, no address given, was crossing state Route 45, south of Palmyra Road, when he was struck by the vehicle driven by James Henderson Jr., 55, of Lisbon, who was traveling northbound. The crash is under investigation.

The tractor went off the right side of the road after hitting Dotson, striking a ditch and rolling onto its right side, troopers said. Dotson died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital while Henderson sustained no injuries.