JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

OSHP investigating fatal accident in Ellsworth Township



Published: Tue, September 20, 2016 @ 12:38 p.m.

ELLSWORTH — A 20-year-old sanitation worker died today after he was hit by a tractor-trailer at 9 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Trevor Dotson, no address given, was crossing state Route 45, south of Palmyra Road, when he was struck by the vehicle driven by James Henderson Jr., 55, of Lisbon, who was traveling northbound. The crash is under investigation.

The tractor went off the right side of the road after hitting Dotson, striking a ditch and rolling onto its right side, troopers said. Dotson died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital while Henderson sustained no injuries.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes