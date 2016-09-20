LIBERTY — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is handling clean up of a gas and crude oil well rupture in the township this morning.

Liberty police and fire officials responded to the wellhead rupture about 7:17 a.m. after fielding complaints from residents of the nearby Vintage Village Estates near Belmont Avenue.

Officials shut off the well about 7:30 a.m. No residents were harmed, fire Capt. Arnold Barzak said.

The ODNR continues to investigate the rupture's environmental impact, Barzak said.