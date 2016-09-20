YOUNGSTOWN

Ground was broken for a new 12-bed recovery-supportive housing facility for women adjacent to the Neil Kennedy Recovery Centers’ main campus, formerly known as the Alcoholic Clinic, at 2151 Rush Blvd.

The new recovery house will be NKRC’s fourth temporary residential facility for people in the early stages of recovery from alcohol or drug abuse.

The new $380,000 halfway house, for which construction already is fully paid, is being made possible by an anonymous donor and by funds from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board and the J. Ford Crandall Memorial Foundation.

At the donor’s request, the new facility will be named for the local eye doctors, Dr. George Pugh, who is deceased; and Drs. Albert Cinelli and H.S. Wang, all ophthalmologists; and Dr. Robert Gerberry, an optometrist.



The opening of the Pugh, Cinelli, Wang and Gerberry House will follow construction of Gelbman House in 2014 and Doc’s Place in 2015, both also halfway houses near the NKRC campus.

Read more about the plans in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.