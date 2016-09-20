JOBS
Metroplex in Liberty to have new future



Published: Tue, September 20, 2016 @ 4:43 p.m.

LIBERTY — Universal Development of Girard will soon celebrate a grand reopening of the Metroplex Expo Center it purchased in March 2015.

The development company announced today it has renovated the ballroom, meeting rooms and a courtyard patio.

Events for the new Metroplex, located at 1620 Motor Inn Drive, are already scheduled and a ribbon-cutting will take place at noon Oct. 5.

Universal is converting the hotel side of the complex to a new self-storage center with 450 varying-sized units.

Kutlick Realty LLC of Boardman completed the sale of the hotel, restaurant and convention center for $850,000 to BLI of MetroPlex LTD., a Universal Development company.

The 153-room former Rodeway Inn/MetroPlex hotel, restaurant and convention center exceeds 300,000 square feet and sits on more than 11 acres. It was a go-to place for meetings and events, especially during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

In March 2014, former owner Indira Periyasamy shut down the establishment after a small fire caused about $75,000 in damage.

