CINCINNATI — Macy’s Inc. said it plans to hire seasonal associates for about 83,000 positions.

The positions will be for Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores, call centers, distribution centers and online fulfillment centers nationwide for the 2016 Christmas and holiday season. The company’s 2016 seasonal hiring plan is essentially flat to last year.

The company also announced its first national holiday hiring day, to take place Sept. 30, an expansion of events which took place in certain locations last year.

Job candidates can visit all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s Backstage store locations between 2 to 8 p.m. during the event.

Candidates should apply in advance at macysJOBS.com or bloomingdalesJOBS.com to discover open positions and opportunities for on-site interviews.