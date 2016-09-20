YOUNGSTOWN

Politics has nothing to do with corned beef sandwiches.

That’s the position that Kravitz Deli owner Jack Kravitz took several years ago when The Vindicator interviewed him about a ballot issue, and it’s the attitude he has going into his new venture at Mill Creek MetroParks.

Kravitz’s Garden Cafe & Inspired Catering opens Wednesday at Fellows Riverside Gardens’ D.D. and Velma Davis Education & Visitor Center, replacing Friends Specialty which was removed from the location by the MetroParks board Aug. 15.

Alluding to the controversy that’s publicly played out at the MetroParks over the last several months, Kravitz said he hopes the cafe will act as a unifying force.

“I know there’s been a lot of issues with the park board and other groups. We’re not part of that. We’re not political. We’re not taking sides,” he said. “We’re trying to put people together. We hope this will be a place that people see as a unification, maybe healing some of those divisions.”

Kravitz’s menu is, in many ways, a reflection of that attitude. It ranges from signatures such as the Kravitz Original Corned Beef Sandwich, to new options like stuffed grilled cheese sandwiches, to lighter fare such as salads and hummus plates.

There are vegan and vegetarian options, a full kids’ menu, and baked goods.

Read more about the new cafe in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.