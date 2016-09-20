CLEVELAND — Pinch-hitter Brandon Guyer doubled in a run with two outs in the ninth inning, helping the Cleveland Indians move closer to an AL Central title with a 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Guyer’s hit off Joakim Soria landed just fair in the right-field corner and scored Coco Crisp. Guyer was the third pinch-hitter of the inning used by manager Terry Francona.

Cleveland led Detroit by seven games in the division entering Tuesday.

Brian Flynn (1-2) walked Jose Ramirez to start the ninth, and then fumbled a bunt by Crisp, batting for Lonnie Chisenhall, down the first-base line for an error. A few batters later, Guyer delivered the winner.

Andrew Miller (9-1) struck out three during 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Kansas City, the reigning World Series champions, can be eliminated from contention in the division if they lose to Cleveland on Wednesday night.