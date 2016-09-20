YOUNGSTOWN — Ground was broken this morning for a new recovery-supportive housing facility adjacent to the Neil Kennedy Recovery Centers’ main campus at 2151 Rush Blvd.

The new recovery house will be NKRC’s fourth temporary residential facility for people in the early stages of recovery from alcohol or drug abuse.

Its opening will follow construction of Gelbman House in 2014 and Doc’s Place in 2015, both also near the NKRC campus.

NKRC was the nation’s first non-profit addiction treatment facility of its kind.

Since its inception in 1946 as the Youngstown Committee on Alcoholism Inc., NKRC has provided the Mahoning Valley with a secure substance abuse treatment facility.

In 1999, it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gateway Rehab, an Aliquippa, Pa.-based private, non-profit organization that conducts addiction education, prevention, research and treatment activities.

Gateway serves almost 1,700 people daily through four divisions in Ohio and western Pennsylvania.