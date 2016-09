BOARDMAN — The S.O.A.R. Team at Lockwood United Methodist Church, 4570 Lockwood Blvd., invites the public to Lockwoodzetti, a free community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The menu includes noodles, Italian bread, butter, salad, drinks and cakes. Contact Debbie at 330-507-9878 with questions.