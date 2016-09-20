JOBS
Autism society to offer portrait sessions for families



Published: Tue, September 20, 2016 @ 8:24 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Autism Society of Mahoning Valley will offer a family portrait session for families with disabilities.

The 20-minute per family sessions will be available from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave. Participants can choose either indoor studio-style portraits, holiday or outdoor setting.

Participating families will receive a free sitting, a best choice 5-by-7 and three edited professional images for unrestricted personal use and reproduction. Additional portrait packages will be available for standard fees.

This event is supported by Jada Landgraver Photography, Arista Marie Photography, J&M Photography and Stambaugh Auditorium. Space is limited. Registration is required and is available online at www.autismmv.org through Saturday. For information call 330-333-9609.

