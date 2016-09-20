JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Austintown police arrest Girard man on drug charge



Published: Tue, September 20, 2016 @ 2:45 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Officers arrested a Girard man for drug possession after stopping the vehicle for a cracked windshield.

According to the report, after making the traffic stop Monday night at T/A Travel Center, 5400 Seventy Six Drive, officers discovered passenger Charles Britt, 38, of Motor Inn Drive, Girard, had three fentanyl patches hidden in his right shoe. Britt also had a warrant out for his arrest through the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for larceny.

Britt has a hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Mahoning County Area Court. Police told the driver to fix the windshield.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes