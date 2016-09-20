AUSTINTOWN — Officers arrested a Girard man for drug possession after stopping the vehicle for a cracked windshield.

According to the report, after making the traffic stop Monday night at T/A Travel Center, 5400 Seventy Six Drive, officers discovered passenger Charles Britt, 38, of Motor Inn Drive, Girard, had three fentanyl patches hidden in his right shoe. Britt also had a warrant out for his arrest through the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for larceny.

Britt has a hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Mahoning County Area Court. Police told the driver to fix the windshield.