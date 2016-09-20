JOBS
Austintown men face drug charges



Published: Tue, September 20, 2016 @ 3:17 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Officers arrested two township men for using drugs after one overdosed in a hotel bathroom.

According to the police report, Anthony Elgabri, 32, of Innwood Drive, told officers that Edward Ehrhart, 49, of Penny Lane, overdosed on unidentified drugs at Westgate Motel, 4593 Mahoning Ave., Saturday evening.

Officers found a burnt pop can containing suspected heroin residue, a broken crack pipe with burn marks and a pen with burn marks and an unidentified white residue.

Elgabri also told police he threw away three hypodermic syringes he admitted he and Erhart used.

Both men face charges of possessing drug-abuse instruments and having drug paraphernalia.

