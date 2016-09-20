COLUMBUS (AP) — State officials say more than 524,000 absentee ballots have been requested in Ohio this year – an increase of 40,000 compared to the same period during the 2012 presidential election.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says nearly 12,000 of the absentee ballot applications are from military and overseas voters. The rest are from in-state residents.

Absentee ballot applications must be submitted by Nov. 5, the weekend before the Nov. 8 general election. Husted says voters should submit them as soon as possible.

Requests can be made online through MyOhioVote.com.

Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 and arrive at the county boards of elections offices within 10 days after the election.

The state says a record 1.87 million absentee ballots were cast in 2012.