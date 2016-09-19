YOUNGSTOWN — City council will consider legislation Wednesday to change the zoning of a 21-acre location on the East Side from residential to industrial green.

Despite the objections of some area residents to the zone change, Mayor John A. McNally said he expects council to approve it.

“We’ve purchased a few properties and will purchase more to assemble that land and make it shovel ready and be able to move forward if and when a project or projects are developed,” he said.

Businesses would include light manufacturing, distribution centers, warehouse and storage facilities, said Bill D’Avignon, the city’s Community Development Agency director.

The location is between Oak Street, Himrod Avenue, Fruit Street and the Madison Avenue Expressway.

Also on council’s agenda is an ordinance to grant a 100-percent, 15-year real-property tax abatement to the NYO Property Group for its project to convert the Stambaugh Building at 44 E. Federal St. into a 134-room DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

