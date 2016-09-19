CORTLAND — Valerie A. Campbell, 45, of Housel-Craft Road will be arraigned at 1 p.m. today in Central District Court after a man living on state Route 88 in Mecca Township said Campbell walked into his house at 11:58 p.m., refused to get out and dropped her pants.

The resident, 49, said he yelled at the woman to pull her pants up. While trying to do so, Campbell lost her balance and fell to the floor and passed out, he said.

She is charged with burglary, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Campbell was passed out on the floor when police arrived. When an officer asked if she was OK, she nodded her head affirmatively but refused to give her name.

She eventually walked to a cruiser in handcuffs but taunted the victim and told the officer the man had killed two people and buried their bodies, including hers. She said she was a ghost.