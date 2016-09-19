WARREN — Democratic mayors of Ohio cities, including Warren’s Doug Franklin, will participate in a bus tour of the state this week touting the candidacy of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The tour starts Tuesday with a Thursday stop in Warren. The mayors will tout Clinton’s record including her vote for the federal auto rescue and her plans to invest in small businesses and manufacturing.

Other mayors on the tour are from Dayton, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Chillicothe, Springfield, Lima, Lorain, Parma, Massillon and Athens.