BOARDMAN — The Boardman Civic Association invites members of the public to come learn about candidates and issues in the upcoming election at an event at 7 p.m. tonight at Boardman Park’s Lariccia Family Community Center.

Candidates and representatives of ballot issues will present information. The event is aimed at assisting voters to make decisions for the November election.

The speakers’ session, which is free of charge, follows a reservations-only dinner.

For more information, visit www.boardmancivic.com.