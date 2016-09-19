JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Voter information event is tonight in Boardman



Published: Mon, September 19, 2016 @ 11:04 a.m.

BOARDMAN — The Boardman Civic Association invites members of the public to come learn about candidates and issues in the upcoming election at an event at 7 p.m. tonight at Boardman Park’s Lariccia Family Community Center.

Candidates and representatives of ballot issues will present information. The event is aimed at assisting voters to make decisions for the November election.

The speakers’ session, which is free of charge, follows a reservations-only dinner.

For more information, visit www.boardmancivic.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes