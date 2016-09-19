WARREN — One of the two people who overdosed in a Niles store parking lot on Thursday night overdosed again on Saturday night in the Riverview Motel on Parkman Road.

Police were called at 7:15 p.m. Saturday to the Riverview Motel, where they found an unresponsive Sonya R. Frantz, 31, who listed her address as the Capri Motel on East Market Street in Howland.

She was in the shower, wet from the water poured on her, and she was blue and barely breathing, police said.

An officer administered two doses of the opiate reversal drug naloxone, and ambulance personnel administered five more, police said

Frantz was taken by ambulance to ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital, where she apparently is still being treated.

The male at the scene, Jon D. Baritell, 44, also with a Capri Motel address, was arrested for warrants issued through Warren Municipal Court.

Police learned that the Frantz and Baritell were the same couple found unconscious at the Dollar General Market in the Niles Plaza Shopping Center on Youngstown Road Thursday.

Charges of child endangerment and possessing controlled substances were filed in Niles Municipal Court today against Frantz and Baritell in the Thursday incident.

Baritell is in the Trumbull County jail, scheduled for arraignment today in Niles.