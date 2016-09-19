CANFIELD — Gary O’Nesti, LRC Realty of Akron developer, announced the company is trying to find the appropriate tenant to add a fourth 10,000-square-foot building to the three-building construction site on the corner of U.S. Route 224 and Raccoon Road.

Currently, GetGo, Starbucks and Chipotle are being constructed as Phase One and Phase Two.

Phase Three, O’Nesti said, will bring a fourth business to the corridor’s east side. There have been no decisions made as to what tenant will go in the building.

