NORTH LIMA — South Range School District officials responded to the recent release of state report cards from the Ohio Department of Education.

Shari Lewis, curriculum, instruction and special education specialist, presented a break-down of the ODE’s state report card of South Range School District at tonight's school board meeting.

The report includes grades for districts and schools based on six components for the 2015-16 school year. The components are Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Graduation Rate, Prepared for Success and K-3 Literacy.

South Range School District’s grades in those components were B, D, D, A, C and no grade for K-3 Literacy.

According to the ODE’s website, schools with less than 5 percent of struggling readers in kindergarten don’t receive a K-3 Literacy grade.

Lewis explained what the grades mean for students, staff and parents.

“I am hopeful my discussion of how we did on one state test never supersedes the good news that’s taking place at the elementary, middle and high school,” she said. “Truly that’s the day-to-day good stuff that happens in our district. This is truly a one-time shot basically at how our kids are performing at a state level.”

