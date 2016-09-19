JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

South Range school officials discuss district's report card grades



Published: Mon, September 19, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

NORTH LIMA — South Range School District officials responded to the recent release of state report cards from the Ohio Department of Education.

Shari Lewis, curriculum, instruction and special education specialist, presented a break-down of the ODE’s state report card of South Range School District at tonight's school board meeting.

The report includes grades for districts and schools based on six components for the 2015-16 school year. The components are Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Graduation Rate, Prepared for Success and K-3 Literacy.

South Range School District’s grades in those components were B, D, D, A, C and no grade for K-3 Literacy.

According to the ODE’s website, schools with less than 5 percent of struggling readers in kindergarten don’t receive a K-3 Literacy grade.

Lewis explained what the grades mean for students, staff and parents.

“I am hopeful my discussion of how we did on one state test never supersedes the good news that’s taking place at the elementary, middle and high school,” she said. “Truly that’s the day-to-day good stuff that happens in our district. This is truly a one-time shot basically at how our kids are performing at a state level.”

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes