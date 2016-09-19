YOUNGSTOWN — Defense attorneys today in the capital murder trial of Robert Seman in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court said at least one juror was discussing the case with other jurors when they reported for jury duty in the case last week.

Attorneys for Seman, 47, of Green, are asking Judge Maureen Sweeney to disqualify the jury and move the trial out of Mahoning County.

Judge Sweeney said she will issue a ruling by 12 p.m. today.

Seman could face the death penalty if convicted of the March 30, 2015, deaths of Corinne Gump, 10 and her grandparents, William and Judith Schmidt, during an arson at their Powers Way home the day Seman was to go on trial for raping the girl.

Seman was free on bond at the time of sentencing.