JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Revival drug administered twice on Friday on Idylwild Street



Published: Mon, September 19, 2016 @ 11:25 a.m.

WARREN — First responders administered the opiate reversal drug Naloxone twice in 2 1/2 hours on Idylwild Street Friday afternoon.

In the first incident, at 1 p.m., a male was given Naloxone through an IV tube by ambulance personnel and regained consciousness in the 100 block of Idylwild Northwest.

A woman with him, Lisa L. Miller, 48, of the Idylwild address, was charged with permitting drug abuse.

In the second incident, police arrived at 3:28 p.m. and administered the drug to a male, 51, on the couch of a home in the 200 block of Idylwild Street Northeast.

The man’s brother said the man has a history of heroin abuse.

Police administered two doses of Naloxone without effect, then ambulance personnel arrived and administered two more doses, and the man became alert.

He was taken to ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes