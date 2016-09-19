WARREN — First responders administered the opiate reversal drug Naloxone twice in 2 1/2 hours on Idylwild Street Friday afternoon.

In the first incident, at 1 p.m., a male was given Naloxone through an IV tube by ambulance personnel and regained consciousness in the 100 block of Idylwild Northwest.

A woman with him, Lisa L. Miller, 48, of the Idylwild address, was charged with permitting drug abuse.

In the second incident, police arrived at 3:28 p.m. and administered the drug to a male, 51, on the couch of a home in the 200 block of Idylwild Street Northeast.

The man’s brother said the man has a history of heroin abuse.

Police administered two doses of Naloxone without effect, then ambulance personnel arrived and administered two more doses, and the man became alert.

He was taken to ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital for evaluation.