YOUNGSTOWN — Bombings over the weekend in New York and New Jersey may spark fears of more terror-related acts in the United States, but Northeast Ohio university professors urge people not to jump to conclusions.

“I think it’s natural for people to be on edge, especially those on the East Coast,” said Hedi Nasheri, a professor of criminology and justice studies in Kent State University’s sociology department.

Keith Lepak, a Youngstown State University associate professor of politics and international relations, said it’s rare an individual is the target of terrorism. He urges people to watch for unusual activity, though, such as a bag left unattended at the airport.

Over the weekend, a New York City neighborhood and a New Jersey shore town were shocked by bombings. Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, an Afghan immigrant, was arrested Monday after being wounded in a gun fight with police.

Nasheri said ISIS uses a sophisticated and structured social media campaign to promote itself, glorify its acts and recruit young people including those in the United States.

