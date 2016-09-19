JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mother of six faces charges for pot growing operation



Published: Mon, September 19, 2016 @ 12:38 p.m.

WARREN — Jennah M. Cope, 30, of Benton Street Southeast, is charged with six counts of child endangering and one count of menacing Sunday afternoon.

She pleaded not guilty today in Warren Municipal Court, and bond of $1,000 was set.

Police were called to her home, where they found a marijuana growing operation and six children in the home ranging in age from 5 to 11 . While police were arresting her at around 7:10 p.m., Cope threatened to kill the person who called police.

Cope told police she “doesn’t care that she’s getting arrested now” because marijuana “will be legal soon.”

Trumbull County Children’s Services was contacted.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes