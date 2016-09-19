WARREN — Jennah M. Cope, 30, of Benton Street Southeast, is charged with six counts of child endangering and one count of menacing Sunday afternoon.

She pleaded not guilty today in Warren Municipal Court, and bond of $1,000 was set.

Police were called to her home, where they found a marijuana growing operation and six children in the home ranging in age from 5 to 11 . While police were arresting her at around 7:10 p.m., Cope threatened to kill the person who called police.

Cope told police she “doesn’t care that she’s getting arrested now” because marijuana “will be legal soon.”

Trumbull County Children’s Services was contacted.