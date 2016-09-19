WARREN — Jack L. Sheetz, 48, of Utica, N.Y., could be coming back to Trumbull County as early as today to face charge of rape, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery dating back to 1996.

Sheetz was secretly indicted last week by a Trumbull County grand jury and is in custody in the Oneida County jail on the charge.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning by Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, reported that the victim of the rape has died and that evidence Howland police turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was the key to charging Sheetz after all these years.

Sheetz was booked into the Trumbull County jail 12 times between September of 2000 and February of 2006, according to jail records.