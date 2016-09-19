JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man to be returned to Trumbull County from NY to face multiple charges



Published: Mon, September 19, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

HOWLAND _ Howland police expect to return Jack L. Sheetz, 48, of Utica, N.Y., to Trumbull County on Tuesday to face rape, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery charges relating to an attack on a woman, 75, on Orchard Avenue in December 1996.

Sheetz was secretly indicted Thursday by a Trumbull grand jury and is in custody in the Oneida County, N.Y., jail. He could get 30 years in prison if convicted.

He will be arraigned Wednesday by Judge W. Wyatt McKay in common pleas court. He waived extradition from New York last week, said Howland Police Chief Paul Monroe.

The charges accuse Sheetz of breaking into Virginia Swindler’s home in the Bolindale area at night and raping her. Sheetz was renovating a vacant home next door for someone and staying in the home, Monroe said. Swindler has since died.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes