HOWLAND _ Howland police expect to return Jack L. Sheetz, 48, of Utica, N.Y., to Trumbull County on Tuesday to face rape, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery charges relating to an attack on a woman, 75, on Orchard Avenue in December 1996.

Sheetz was secretly indicted Thursday by a Trumbull grand jury and is in custody in the Oneida County, N.Y., jail. He could get 30 years in prison if convicted.

He will be arraigned Wednesday by Judge W. Wyatt McKay in common pleas court. He waived extradition from New York last week, said Howland Police Chief Paul Monroe.

The charges accuse Sheetz of breaking into Virginia Swindler’s home in the Bolindale area at night and raping her. Sheetz was renovating a vacant home next door for someone and staying in the home, Monroe said. Swindler has since died.

