BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BARNES, DUANE I 5/28/1970 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



BONILLA, CARLOS LUIS III 10/7/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Selling purchasing distributing or delivering dangerous drugs



HOFFMAN, RONNIE 3/12/1988 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



KAY II, GERALD W 9/4/1974 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



MCKINNEY, CHASE A 10/8/1996 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



MCQUEEN, CAREY LYNN 9/23/1977 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence



PERRY, ARNOLD 1/6/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Gross Sexual Imposition



SZCZYGIEL, WILLIAM JOHN III 9/19/1972 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



THOMAS, TYRONE J 7/24/1974 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BROWN, THOMAS J 2/26/1942 9/18/2016 BONDED OUT



EBERTH, MARTIN IV 12/13/1978 9/18/2016 BONDED OUT

HOSEY, FRANK DARNELL 10/11/1980 9/18/2016 CR4 SUMMONS

PERCY, STEVEN 8/27/1966 9/15/2016 TIME SERVED



SARVEY, NICKOLAS A 6/10/1989 9/17/2016 TIME SERVED

SHANNON, SONYA LATRICE 11/1/1979 4/21/2016 RELEASED



WINING, MARK W 2/26/1971 9/18/2016 BONDED OUT