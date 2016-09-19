JOBS
Hubbard City Council buys new snow plow



Published: Mon, September 19, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

HUBBARD — City council approved a lease agreement with First National Bank for the purchase of a snow plow during a meeting tonight. The city will pay $25,000 each year for five years beginning in 2017.

Council also OK’d a contract with Quasar Energy of Cleveland for sludge hauling and disposal at the water treatment plant in 2017 at $51.96 per ton.

Council also voted to have Hubbard continue as a member of the Trumbull County Combined Health District. Council approved a five-year agreement with the district.

The district provides the city with public health services, and the city pays the district from its general fund at rate not to exceed about $16,208 a year.

