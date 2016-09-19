MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s governor says Miami’s Wynwood arts district is no longer considered a zone of active Zika transmission.

Health officials in late July said the neighborhood north of downtown Miami was the first place in the U.S. mainland to have mosquitoes transmitting the virus to people.

Gov. Rick Scott said Monday it’s been 45 days since the last Zika infection in Wynwood.

Scott says aggressive mosquitoes control, code enforcement, and cooperating from residents and business that drained standing water helped stop Zika’s spread.

Local officials said they expect the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lift a travel advisory warning pregnant women and their partners to avoid Wynwood.

Scott said officials are working to stop Zika’s spread in Miami Beach. The state Health department late Friday said the infection zone now includes most of the 7-mile-long island.